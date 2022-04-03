ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The death of Hollywood?

By Joe Concha, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbsY0_0ey2qq6a00
Tweet

Lost in the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap, now unofficially played ten billion times on television and social media, were the not-so-big big winners on Oscars night.

Hey, who won Best Picture again? Go ask 10 people on the street. The bet here is that nine of them won’t be remotely close to answering correctly. That was a film titled “CODA,” which has grossed less than $1.1 million on a budget of $10 million.

You read that right — $1.1 million. For context, the film that won Best Picture 10 years ago, “The King’s Speech,” grossed $245 million worldwide. And 20 years ago, the Best Picture winner, “Gladiator,” took in $460 million.

Of course, “CODA” has grossed so little at the box office because it was produced by Apple for its streaming service, with theatrical release occurring only in Mexico. And that’s becoming the new normal at a time when an individual can buy a 50-inch flatscreen TV for under $300 on Amazon, to bring home a decent movie experience. Going to the theater is a better experience, of course, but for a family of four (having recently experienced this), it’s at least an $80 night out.

Back home, an Apple TV subscription is just $4.99 per month; for Netflix, a basic plan is $9.99 per month. Not a bad trade-off, particularly at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high and gas prices and home heating costs have skyrocketed to record highs.

So, with movies almost nobody has seen winning on Hollywood’s biggest night, the shine, the allure and the mystique of Hollywood itself begins to diminish rapidly. Add to that the awards shows themselves having become insufferable, with a constant pushing of political agendas and causes, and you get numbers like these:

The Oscars last Sunday night were watched by 15.4 million people on ABC, the second-lowest viewership in the program’s history, with only 2021’s numbers being lower.

Some more context: The 2012 Oscars, also broadcast on ABC, drew about 40 million viewers, or 25 million more people. Twenty years ago, the event drew 42 million. Where did everyone go? Sure, there’s cord-cuttings and more streaming options now, but that hasn’t impacted numbers for the Super Bowl, for example, which still drew more than 100 million viewers in February, an increase from the season before.

The politicization of award shows, from the Oscars to the Emmys to the Grammys, is overwhelming and the result has been utterly predictable. In the Oscars case, viewers once were treated to Billy Crystal, who routinely got high marks for being entertaining and who wasn’t remotely polarizing or partisan. This year, America was handed Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, there, in part, to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). Good times!

The reviews, even from left-leaning publications, tell the story:

Vulture — “The Oscars Telecast Was a Disaster Without the Slap”

Vanity Fair — “Even Before Will Smith, It Was a Strange and Awkward Oscars”

The New Yorker — “The Overcrammed, Overrushed, Frenetic, Joyless, and Briefly Violent 2022 Oscars Ceremony’

Things will only get worse. In March, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced that it will disqualify films considered for Best Picture that don’t have enough diversity in their casts and crews. Under the new rules, one of these three criteria needs to be met:

— At least one actor from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group must be cast in a significant role.

— The story must center on women, LGBTQ people, a racial or ethnic group or the disabled.

— At least 30 percent of the cast must be actors from at least two of those four underrepresented categories.

So, that would mean 2021’s Best Picture winner, “Nomadland,” would be disqualified from Oscar consideration because of its all-white cast, even though it was directed by Asian filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

Looking at other examples of the past 15 years, 2013’s “Argo,” a great flick starring and directed by Ben Affleck about the Iran hostage crisis and a secret State Department plan to rescue Americans hiding at the Canadian embassy in Tehran, would now be disqualified from Best Picture consideration under the upcoming rules. Martin Scorcese’s “The Departed,” which won in 2007 and consisted of a cast of Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Mark Walberg and Leonardo DiCaprio, also would be shunned by the Academy.

One could only imagine the fate for “Shakespeare in Love” or “Good Will Hunting” under these new rules, given that they wouldn’t meet the new criteria either.

Making a great film these days is difficult enough. And when the rules say a film must not only be compelling, gripping, entertaining and mesmerizing, but also must be politically correct, it’s hard to see this bringing more people back to the movies or watching the award shows that honor them.

“How about we judge on this criteria — which film was the BEST PICTURE?” actor Dean Cain tweeted after the rules were announced. “When do we start handing out participation Oscars?” A novel concept: Which film was the best? Which one impacted audiences the most?

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and was able to sit back down and stay for the entire rest of the show as if nothing happened, Hollywood officially jumped its own shark.

More importantly, through new rules and increased politicization, Hollywood continues to dig its own grave.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Wanda Sykes
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith After Oscars Slap: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is defending Will Smith in the wake of his viral Academy Awards moment. The comedian told People at the Governors Ball following the Oscars ceremony that watching Smith slap presenter Chris Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was the “most beautiful thing” to witness. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” said Haddish, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip.” “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Motion Pictures#Flatscreen Tv#Television#Coda#Apple Tv
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

Watch Shawn Wayans Imitating Chris Rock and Getting Awards-Show ‘Beatdown’ at 2000 VMAs (Video)

Marlon Wayans shared a retrospective clip of his brother Shawn impersonating Chris Rock that is strangely reminiscent of what happened Sunday night at the Oscars. “Maaaaan, not to ‘kick’ a brother when he’s down… BUT we predicted this sh– exactly,” Marlon captioned the old footage, which you can watch above via YouTube. “When art imitates life then LIFE actually happens. Sh-t! We were way ahead of our time,” he added before reminding his online followers “#thesejustjokes let’s laugh again.“
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wiz Khalifa Issues Warning To Fans Thinking Of Slapping Him: "You Will Get Shot"

Entertainers, especially comedians, have been on edge since last weekend as they come forward about feeling "traumatized" after watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock. What occurred on the Oscars stage is unlike anything that has happened in Academy Awards history, and we previously reported on Smith apologizing for his actions. However, that is not quite enough for his critics nor the Academy, as the committee has issued a statement saying it is currently considering disciplinary action against the Fresh Prince icon.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Amy Schumer ‘Wasn’t Allowed to Say’ an Alec Baldwin Joke About ‘Rust’ Shooting During the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Even though 2022 Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is “still triggered” by Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock during the live ceremony on March 27, the stand-up comic is using humor to “comfort” herself. Schumer took to the stage April 2 for a comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater as part of the Aces of Comedy series, and the “Life & Beth” star didn’t hold back when it came to revealing what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences didn’t want her to say at the awards show. “I don’t even know what to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy