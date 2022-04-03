ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women+Film: A festival with stories all genders should see

By John Moore The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Featured film 'Exposure' is about 11 women on an expedition to the North Pole. Photo courtesy Denver Film

Denver Film’s annual Women+Film Festival returns to in-person screenings at the Sie FilmCenter with Tuesday’s opening-night presentation of “Fire of Love,” the love story of scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft and their passion for deciphering the mysteries of volcanoes.

The festival wraps on April 10 with a closing presentation of the animated biopic Charlotte,” the true coming-of-age story of prolific German-Jewish painter Charlotte Salomon Second World War.

“The Women+Film program began with a panel during the 2006 Denver Film Festival, with the general understanding that Denver Film should support women filmmakers,” said festival founder Barbara Bridges. She saw the festival, and its year-round programming, “as an opportunity for us to elevate and shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done by female filmmakers.”

The first festival took place in 2011, celebrating the 100th anniversary of International Women's Day – itself a call to action for women's equality.

John Moore: Why is it important that the Women+Film Fest welcome and encourage filmgoers of all genders?

Barbara Bridges: In addition to the work being done behind the camera by women, it is also important for us to see the stories of women on the screen. If we only see films where men are the protagonists, it doesn't show us the real world. When women have only 30 percent of the speaking parts, as has historically been the case in the top grossing movies, reality is distorted. It is important for all of us to see the stories about women, as we do in the Women+Film Festival, which features movies by and about women that are for everyone. Not only do we find out more about our world, but these movies are interesting and enjoyable, too. As Oscar-winning director Jane Campion once said: "I would love to see more women directors because they represent half of the population – and gave birth to the whole world. Without them writing and being directors, the rest of us are not going to know the whole story."

John Moore: Can you choose one film and tell us a little bit about how it is representative of the overall goals of the fest?

Barbara Bridges: One film that I would mention is “Exposure,” which is about 11 women on an expedition to the North Pole. Not only does it capture the physical and emotional struggles that they go through, but also shows the strength of these women to continue on. We also learn more about our world and the melting Arctic ice - will they be the last to go on such an adventure? Of course we would also like to highlight our opening-night movie (“Fire of Love”), closing-night movie (Charlotte), and those with in-person guests (“Boycott,” “Exposure” and “Nasima, The Most Fearless”). One movie in the lineup that would be especially good for families is “The Strangest Girl in the World,” which was filmed in Argentina and, therefore, is in Spanish with English subtitles. This story is about a girl who loves to draw monsters who, she finds out, can come to life. There is also a mean girl in this story who needs to learn a lesson.

John Moore: Tell us about the upcoming appearance by Rita Moreno in May.

Barbara Bridges: Our newest creation is the Women+Film Awards Luncheon, to be held this year on May 13 at the Denver Art Museum. It is our third annual awards luncheon with Denver's Oscar-winner Donna Dewey and Emmy-winner Abigail Disney receiving previous Inspiration Awards, and Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper receiving our Impact Award. After a two-year pandemic break, this year's event will shine a spotlight on two incredible women. First is Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winner Rita Moreno receiving the Inspiration Award. And Carlotta Walls LaNier, who made history as the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine and is a wonderful member of our community, will receive the Impact Award. An event not to be missed.

Note: Walls LaNier, who went on became the first African American female to graduate from Central High in 1960, attended Michigan State University for two years before moving with her family to Denver. In 1968, she earned a B.S. from Colorado State College (now the University of Northern Colorado) and began working at the YWCA as a program administrator for teens. In 1977, she founded LaNier and Company, a real-estate brokerage company. She was awarded the prestigious Spingarn Medal by the NAACP in 1958 and was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

