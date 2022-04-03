Mississippi Stories: William “Bill” Parker

On this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with William “Bill” Parker, Meteorologist-In-Charge of the NOAA National Weather Service Forecast Office in Jackson, Mississippi. Bill, a native of New Orleans, is the nation’s first African American to head one of the nation’s 122 National Weather Service’s forecast offices.

A New Orleans native, he was always fascinated by the weather; however, a statistics class and a love of math cemented his desire to go into meteorology. A proud Jackson State grad, Bill thought he’d go into the broadcast but instead landed as a meteorologist in Louisiana. After years of forecasts and shift work, Bill landed back in Jackson in 2016, replacing Alan Gerard, who transferred to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory in Oklahoma.

Bill discusses the mission of the National Weather Service and talks about some of the roles the team of 20 meteorologists performs. He also talks about mentorship and gives great advice for how someone can break into the field of meteorology.

catch up on mississippi stories

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.