2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets New Desert Sand Metallic Color: First Look

With the recent price changes applied to the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 lineup, the starting price of the off-road-focused 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 is creeping up to $70,000. When the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 pricing was first announced, GM charged $66,795 for the pickup including the destination freight charge (DFC) of $1,695. The automaker then came out with revised prices for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 lineup in early March, which included a higher $67,995 starting price for the ZR2. It wasn’t done there, though, as the automaker returned with yet another round of price increases for the nameplate late this month, which saw the ZR2’s base price rise once again to $69,295 with DFC. After taxes and other associated purchase fees, U.S. buyers of the Silverado ZR2 will pay well over $70,000 all said and done.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO