1 Airlifted to Hospital After Collision with Cement Truck

Llano, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was extricated from a vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital after a collision with a cement truck early Saturday morning on Highway 138 in the Llano community of Los Angeles County.

The driver was trapped in the totaled vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital. Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 1:07 a.m., Apr. 2, California Highway Patrol received 911 calls regarding a cement truck versus vehicle at Pearblossom Highway and 213th Street East.

Upon arrival, responding units discovered a man trapped inside a Mustang vehicle and a cement truck blocking Highway 138. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics from Station 79 and 24 responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The patient was held in an ambulance at the scene while air rescue was contacted.

LACoFD Air Rescue responded to the location and airlifted the injured patient to the hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the cement truck appeared to be uninjured and was seen evaluating damage to the truck.

Edison was dispatched to the location regarding downed wires. It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol is a factor in the collision. California Highway Patrol officers stayed at the location and processed the scene.

No further details are available at this time.