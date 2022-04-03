ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Missing Tennesseans: Do you recognize any of them?

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNPsK_0ey2o9Jq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is continuing to help law enforcement track down missing individuals reported in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee.

Below are some people authorities are still searching for, some even years after their disappearance.

Nashville/Davidson County

Jason Baker Wilson

Jason Wilson was reported missing on December 30, 2006. He was 28 years old at the time of his disappearance and was last seen at 2403 Seifried Street. Wilson was driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala with VIN 2G1WC581469230515. A stolen report was also made on the car and the complaint number is 07-005225.

Wilson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6fVi_0ey2o9Jq00
Jason Wilson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mayme H. Johnson

Mayme Johnson has been missing since Monday, June 12, 2000. Her son Sam woke up at 6:30 a.m. that morning and realized his mother was not at home. Although that was not unusual, she did not return that morning and Sam started to worry after lunch because he couldn’t find her.

A maintenance employee saw her at around 6:30 that morning, but she has not been seen since.

Johnson was 85 years old at the time of her disappearance and was last seen wearing a pink blouse and a pink pair of pants. She was 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds when she went missing.

Reach out to Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vjsln_0ey2o9Jq00
Mayme Johnson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Steven Daniel Paul

Steven Paul left Oklahoma City on December 2, 1999 via Greyhound bus and was en route to Chattanooga to visit his brother. Two days later, Steven’s grandfather Joseph received several calls from Nashville area payphones from Steven. Steven told his grandfather that he needed money because he had been kicked off the bus due to having beer on his breath. He has not been heard from since.

Paul was 22 years old when he went missing. He was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 155 pounds when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJH4D_0ey2o9Jq00
Steven Paul (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Laresha Deana Walker

On Friday, November 19, 1999, Laresha Walker dropped off her 2-year-old son with her sister and told her she was leaving in the morning to go to Murfreesboro to get her car appraised but never returned. On November 20, one of her sisters went to Laresha’s house to look for her. Although no one was home, the lights were on and music was blaring, so she turned the music down. The sister went back to Laresha’s home the next morning and again found it empty.

Walker was 23 years old when she vanished. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190-200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Reach out to Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information on this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXkea_0ey2o9Jq00
Laresha Walker (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
TN Missing: Maury County teen never arrives at Spring Break destination

Lucy Rebecca Meadows

Lucy Meadows was last seen on July 25, 1996. She was last seen when she was three years old in the parking lot of Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville.

Anyone with information should call the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-2236 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpdyJ_0ey2o9Jq00
Lucy Meadows at age 3, left, and age progressed at 20 (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Pamela Jean Mitchell

Pamela Mitchell went missing on August 19, 1992. She lived at 2828 Dickerson Road in Nashville and was last seen at the Krystal in the 100 block of West Trinity Lane.

Mitchell was 30 years old when she disappeared. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpIwz_0ey2o9Jq00
Pamela Michell (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Lee Pasquelle Woodard

Lee Woodard vanished on August 15, 1987, when he was 41 years old. He lived at 1306 Eastland Avenue in Nashville. Police say he is also an alcoholic and last made contact with his family on the day he went missing.

Woodard is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKpYA_0ey2o9Jq00
Lee Woodard (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
TN Missing: Flight to Mexico last known whereabouts of Nashville father

Jennifer Wyant

Jennifer Wyant disappeared from her home at the Tanglewood Apartments on Harding Place on June 28, 1980. Her car was still in the apartment complex’s parking lot. She was 21 years old when she went missing.

Foul play is suspected, authorities say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UJoK_0ey2o9Jq00
Jennifer Wyant (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dickson County

Martha Leanne Green

Martha Green was reported missing on April 15, 1987 at the age of 17. She was last seen in her brother’s vehicle on Highway 46 in Dickson. Her brother went to a gas station for gas and when he returned, Martha was nowhere to be found.

Branum is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789- 4130 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YI4yr_0ey2o9Jq00
Martha Green at age 17, left, and age progressed at 40 (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Lewis County

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo

Ana Lorenzo of Lewisburg went missing at the age of 15 on August 7, 2016. She was last seen at her home and was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and yellow and black shoes. There is no known direction of travel.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4044 , 931-359-3800 , or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsjVP_0ey2o9Jq00
Ana Lorenzo (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

News 2 investigates The Missing – digging deeper into renewed efforts to find Tennesseans who vanished.

