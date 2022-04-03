ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Commissioners Declare April 2022 As Autism Awareness Month

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) declared the month of April 2022 as Autism Awareness Month in Calvert County. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a serious, lifelong neurological...

