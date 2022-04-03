ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First outdoor meet for Atlantic boys track slated for Monday at Glenwood

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday.

It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”

The meet starts at 5 p.m. Teams attending include Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Red Oak, and Creston.

Atlantic Rotary Club hears presentation from Creighton star Ryan Hawkins

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Rotary Club had to roll out an extra table and chairs to accommodate the crowd they had for their featured guest this week. Atlantic hometown hero Ryan Hawkins spoke about his recent experience in New Orleans. Hawkins was named MVP of the National 3-on-3 Tournament. Rotarian Dave Chase gave a very complimentary introduction. Chase noted that a common response to the question, “Where is Atlantic, Iowa?” used to be “That’s where Ed Podolak is from. Chase says, “Now we have new one we can use. We can say that Atlantic, Iowa is where Ryan Hawkins is from. You put Atlantic on the map and we really appreciate that.”
