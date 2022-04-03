First outdoor meet for Atlantic boys track slated for Monday at Glenwood

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday.

It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”

The meet starts at 5 p.m. Teams attending include Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Red Oak, and Creston.