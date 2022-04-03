People trapped as police and ambulances called to crash at Wellington Aldi

A GYM manager died in a head-on crash as she was believed to be "eating KFC at the wheel of her car" just days before her boyfriend was going to propose. Anna Ledgar, 28, is thought to have strayed onto the wrong side of the road as she ate the food before the fatal car crash last year.
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - An 85-year-old man died after crashing his ATV into an embankment and becoming trapped under it this past Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, police say Jimmy Ball Jr. was driving had been riding his four-wheeler and struck an...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department Sunday, March 13, reached out to the public in its effort to find out who vandalized a church in the community. The vandalism, to the front of the St. Anthony/St. Rose Church, includes a spray-painted note, “Hail Satan,” on the front doors, with two spray-painted symbols that appear to be inverted crosses.
A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
Corrie McKeague told two sisters that he regularly walked up to ten miles back to his base from nights out, an inquest heard today. Mr McKeague vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, when he was aged 23 after being thrown out of the Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds.
A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
Ralph and Philip Burdett are accused of causing the death of Julie Burdett at their Leicester home in January 2019. An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.
Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
Mark Woolcock died on April 20 2020 at east London’s Newham University Hospital, where he had worked for more than 17 years. The daughter of an NHS worker who died from Covid-19 has said she is “distraught” after an inquest concluded procedures were in place to keep him safe.
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
If you ever see those dreaded red and blue lights in your rearview mirror, you probably know that you should pull over and see what the friendly officer trying to get your attention wants. Honestly, it's hard to fathom the fact that some folks see that as an option. But, if you are driving a stolen ambulance and are in possession of illegal drugs - you probably already know what the police making all of that racket behind you want.
Can Arslan attacked Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year. A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road,...
A babysitter who murdered a married couple in a "frenzied" stabbing while their young son slept in his room has been jailed for a minimum of 34 years. Stanley Elliott, 53, attacked Geoffrey and Michelle Hibbert at their home in Basingstoke after they arrived back from a night out on 20 June last year.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
A 20-year-old carpenter died after he lost control of his van and hit a tree in a horrific crash, an inquest has heard. Thomas Paul Weaver, from Upper Gornal, Dudley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A41 at Shakeford Farm, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, on the morning of November 18, 2021.
