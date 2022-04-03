McDonald helps Illini sweep Purdue in weekend series

With spring practices in full swing, Iowa welcomed in a plethora of talented prospects across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and turned this past weekend into an important recruiting effort. It resulted in a pair of offers to class of 2024 athlete Caleb Benning and 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland.
Howland’s teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III made the trip with him to Iowa City. Benning’s Omaha Westside teammates RJ Eckhardt, Jahmez Ross and Anthony Rezac made the trip as well.
The Hawkeyes also hosted five-star, class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Southeast Polk High School...
