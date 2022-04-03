ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald helps Illini sweep Purdue in weekend series

By John Small
 2 days ago

On Saturday, Illinois picked up a series win over Purdue by a score of 11 - 10. Former...

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
Iowa women’s tennis falls to No. 37 Northwestern for 12th straight loss

Iowa women’s tennis lost its home match against No. 37 Northwestern, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell short in the doubles point for the 10th straight match. Northwestern’s Clarissa Hand and Briana Crowley defeated Iowa’s Samantha Gillas and Michelle Bacalla (6-2) in the No. 2 doubles spot. Then, the Wildcats’ Sydney Pratt and Hannah Mccolgan defeated the Hawkeyes’ Vipasha Mehra and Marisa Schmidt (6-1) in the No. 3 doubles spot. The No. 1 match went unfinished.
Iowa football visitors react to weekend visits with the Hawkeyes

With spring practices in full swing, Iowa welcomed in a plethora of talented prospects across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and turned this past weekend into an important recruiting effort. It resulted in a pair of offers to class of 2024 athlete Caleb Benning and 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. Howland’s teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III made the trip with him to Iowa City. Benning’s Omaha Westside teammates RJ Eckhardt, Jahmez Ross and Anthony Rezac made the trip as well. The Hawkeyes also hosted five-star, class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Southeast Polk High School...
Iowa baseball wins opening Big Ten series against Michigan

The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday. Iowa split its doubleheader...
Iowa basketball commit Owen Freeman impresses at NY2LA Swish N’ Dish

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his teams have won at least 20 games each of the past four seasons. Sophomore Keegan Murray emerged as a national player of the year candidate this past season, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes rode the stardom of Keegan Murray and a talented supporting cast that included the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers leader in Jordan Bohannon to a Big Ten tournament title and a 26-10 overall record. The season ended with another disappointing NCAA Tournament flameout against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders, 67-63. Still, it was quite the season for...
Iowa track and field finishes Stanford Invitational, Florida Relays

Iowa track and field sent athletes to two separate meets on opposite sides of the country this weekend. Distance runners competed at the Stanford Invitational in California, while sprinters, jumpers, and throwers participated at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida. The Hawkeyes’ Florida Relays performance was highlighted by sophomore LaSarah...
Hayden chose Illini for “St. Louis connection”

EAST ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Illinois football secured the verbal commitment of East St. Louis junior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden on Tuesday, doubling the size of the Class of 2023 for the Illini with another in-state recruit. The linebacker chose the Illini over offers from Toledo, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and more. Hayden grew up in Missouri […]
Iowa softball loses three games to Maryland, drops to 0-6 in Big Ten play

Iowa softball was swept by Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes three times at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park. Iowa was outscored by Maryland, 9-24, on the series. Four pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeyes: senior Breanna Vasquz, sophomore Denali Loecker, and freshmen Emma Henderson and Devyn Greer. The group gave up 26 hits on the series.
