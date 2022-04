"The Jan. 6 select committee continues to do their work, and today they got some good news" when "a federal judge ruled that the former president 'more likely than not' committed a crime in trying to block the confirmation of [President] Biden's win," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "I believe he sided the legal precedent of No S--t v. Sherlock. The bombshell is part of the ongoing investigation into disgraced lawyer John Eastman," who's been claiming attorney-client privilege to shield records and emails from the Jan. 6 committee, "but that doesn't apply to lawyers who help their clients commit a crime, and in this case, the judge found that 'the illegality of the plan was obvious.'"

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO