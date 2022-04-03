ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

“Lessons of the Holocaust” program to be held April 7th, in Atlantic

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Public Library is hosting a special program called Lessons of the Holocaust, this Thursday, April 7, beginning at 6 pm. The presenter is retired educator...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Anniston Star

Holocaust Remembrance event to be held April 5 in new Merrill Hall

Organizers of Jacksonville State University’s Holocaust Remembrance program expect a return to the normal this year as in-person observances resume. COVID forced cancellation in 2020 and a virtual observance in 2021. Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the event is intended to educate...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
The Telegraph

Arkansas time capsule holds World War II memories

A treasure recently arrived at my book shop. It's not just another book or even a work of history. I regard it as a time capsule made of paper that gives one insight into a long-ago America. Its cover reads: "Thirty-Fifth Division, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, 1941." No author is listed.
ARKANSAS STATE
Atlantic City Press

Colleges' Holocaust Awareness Program to discuss Anne Frank investigation

Two experts will discuss the investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank’s family next week during a virtual Holocaust awareness program. Jan Erik Dubbelman and Dr. Dienke Hondius, both of whom were interviewed by a cold case investigative team working to uncover the circumstances behind the fate of the Frank family, will discuss the investigation as well as their own research during the program, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Nazi#Upstanders
WESH

2022 Walk for Parkinson's will be held in April

John Gabriel, Executive Advisor for the Orlando Magic and current board member for the Parkinson Association of Central Florida (PACF) will kick off the 2022 Walk for Parkinson's. at Cranes Roost Park on Saturday, April 2. Like other nonprofit organizations in the community, PACF has battled through the pandemic finding...
ORLANDO, FL
Salina Post

Today in History - April 2

Today is Saturday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2022. There are 273 days left in the year. On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84. In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint. In 1865,...
NCAA
The 74

New Proposal to Use Southern Plantations to Teach Kids About Racism

State legislatures across the United States are cracking down on discussions of race and racism in the classroom. School boards are attempting to ban books that deal with difficult histories. Lawmakers are targeting initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Such efforts raise questions about whether students in the U.S. will ever […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Voice of America

Native, First Nations Scholars: Fake Indians Prevalent in Higher Education

WASHINGTON — In June 2021, ananonymous report began circulating in Canadian academic circles. It listed six faculty and staff members at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario. "Queen's College is currently overrun with white Canadians making false claims to Indigenous — especially Algonquin — identity," it read. "We are confident...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy