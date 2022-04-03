ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Pockets game-winner

Toews scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins. He added a hit and...

FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Monahan Out for the Season, 3-Game Losing Skid & More

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
Reuters

Wild beat Hurricanes behind Marc-Andre Fleury’s 37 saves

Marc-Andre Fleury made another strong impression since joining the Minnesota Wild, this time notching 37 saves in a 3-1 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Mats Zuccarello, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov scored goals as the Wild (42-20-5) extended their points streak to nine...
NHL
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Devon Toews
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Picks up power-play assist

Leddy notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Leddy had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy has assists in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. The veteran defenseman has collected four points in eight games with the Blues, putting him at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 63 outings when adding his contributions for the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Career season continues

Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday. The goal -- his 20th -- came on a power play in the first when he fired a wrist shot from above the left circle and Frederick Andersen couldn't track down. Zuccarello later set up Kirill Kaprizov for his 39th snipe of the season. His chemistry with Kaprizov has led to a career point total (69) in just 59 games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Islanders visit the Stars after Pageau's 3-goal game

New York Islanders (32-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (39-26-3, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host New York after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored three goals in the Islanders' 4-3 win over the Devils. The Stars have gone 21-9-1 in home games. Dallas is ninth in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Records Third Consecutive Win in Victory Over Hurricanes

The Minnesota Wild jumped back on the winning track against the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Saturday night. It was the first game of a back-to-back during their first road trip in a few weeks. They managed to get the win without several key players in the lineup. Both Jon Merrill and Matt Boldy were injured in their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at home. However, their absence from the lineup gave Nick Bjugstad a chance to get on the ice after being scratched for the last seven games. Alex Goligoski also joined the lineup in place of Merrill.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-27-9) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-38-6) 4:00 PM ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders are looking to finish the season strong. Fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Islanders look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center.
NHL
FOX Sports

Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
Reuters

Vladimir Tarasenko nets pair as Blues pound Coyotes

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to power the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night. Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Blues (39-20-10, 88 points), who have gone 4-0-1 in their past five games. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn also scored and David Perron and Robert Thomas each had two assists.
BRAYDEN SCHENN
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Eke Out Shootout Win, 4-3

Playing the second half of a back-to-back set, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers via shootout, 4-3 (1-0), at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening. The Flyers were unable to protect a three-goal lead in the third period and New York stormed back to force overtime. Kevin Hayes scored in the third round of the shootout to rescue a victory.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
CBS Sports

