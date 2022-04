Every Arkansas and Mississippi State baseball series since 2015 has resulted in a sweep. The 2022 series may be no different. Arkansas won Game 2 between the two schools on Saturday night from Baum-Walker Stadium, 12-5, behind the strength of four home runs. The Diamond Hogs will go for the sweep Sunday at 2 p.m. Arkansas scored runs in five straight innings, including four runs in the second and another four in the third. Brady Slavens hit a two-run blast in the third. Chris Lanzilli hit a solo shot in the fourth and Robert Moore followed on the next at-bat with one...

