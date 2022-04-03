ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8DNt_0ey2iNfB00

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0NNg_0ey2iNfB00
    Roberta Anne Bearfield (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN864_0ey2iNfB00
    William “Bill” Perdue (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is not known at this time.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

They say Bearfield, “has health conditions and it’s imperative that she take her medications.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 on Bearfield or the male acquaintance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman detained after stabbing in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — One woman has been detained after a stabbing in the 500 block of John Street in St. Albans, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers. Metro 911 officials say that a call about a stabbing came in around 10 p.m. They say one man has been taken to […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
CBS 42

Police searching for missing woman in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is working on what they call a “complex investigation” for a missing woman. Kyla Bobo was last seen in the Chula Vista area. She has brown hair and eyes, stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information on Bobo’s whereabouts, please […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
Saint Albans, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, reported missing in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen Monday. Riley Reed was last seen at a home on Walnut Creek Road. Riley is approximately 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Riley has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Family, neighbors shaken after deadly shooting

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teresa Harmon’s family now only has pictures and memories to remember her by. Around sunrise Thursday morning, Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about a shooting. They found Harmon inside her home, dead after being shot in the back of the head.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

Woman Arrested at Scene of Fatal Overdose

A man is dead, and a woman is in jail after a report of an overdose on 7th Street. Officers responded to a call for an overdosed man who was unresponsive just after 9 am. Medics confirmed the man was deceased at the scene and notified the coroner. Police discovered...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man to serve 40 years for St. Albans crossbow murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday. According to the prosecuting attorney Charles T. Miller, 45-year-old George Wesley Call, Jr., of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to the murder of Andrea Springstead and will now serve the maximum sentence. Court documents say that […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen allegedly murders family; Tried as an adult

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy