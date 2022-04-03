Threats to Shoot West Portsmouth Man Over Dog Disagreement

An argument over the ownership of a dog turned nasty just before 5 pm.

Deputies responded to a West Portsmouth address after a caller said someone threatened to shoot him and drag him out of his vehicle. The caller said the fight was about the ownership of a dog.

When a deputy responded to the scene, the man said he didn’t want to file charges just yet, but he did want to make officers aware of the threats.

The man also showed proof of ownership of the animal to the officer just in case the other person involved in the disagreement attempted to file charges.