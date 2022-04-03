ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Teen arrested for shooting at people, cars in Griffin subdivision

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Teen arrested for shooting at people in a fight in Griffin subdivision (City of Griffin Police Department)

GRIFFIN, Ga. — An 18-year-old is in jail after Griffin police said he started randomly shooting at people and cars after a reported fight in a Griffin subdivision on Saturday.

Police said they got a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Wedgewood Walk on Saturday and that before officers could get there, the scene escalated into a shooting incident.

Police said as officers pulled up to the home, multiple people took off from the scene both on foot and in cars. Police were able to corral several individuals whom they did not identify, only saying they were “detained”.

One of those individuals ended up getting arrested.

Investigators took 18-year-old Zarion Lewis into custody after finding video footage showing Lewis shooting at random people near the fight. Once officers identified Lewis, he tried to escape in his Dodge Charger, which police said was riddled with bullet holes. Police said Lewis tried to throw a gun out the window of his car while trying to escape.

Griffin police charged Lewis with criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct and obstruction. They said Lewis will likely be facing additional charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them in this case to call them at 470-771-3097.

Comments / 13

Janice Redwine
2d ago

These young kids under age, by gosh their parent(s) need to be held Accountable for these young kids!! That’s how it used to be when I was growing up in the 60’s! If you dare got into trouble doing Anything that was illegal or wrong , your parents would be Fined!! Nowadays the parents just let their kids run wild not knowing or caring what their kid is doing! It’s No wonder those same kids end up in Prison! Especially a kid Shooting at Police or anyone!!! The prisons are bursting at the Seams with kids just like this, because they had no kind of discipline or structure in life!!! Their parents ought to feel Guilty , but I’m sure they don’t. If they had been a Parent who cared and disciplined that kid would NOT end up in prison!!!

Griffin, GA
