Business

Mike Lindell said 12 TV stations refused to let him appear in his MyPillow commercials: 'They want my voice stopped.'

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
 2 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

REUTERS/Octavio Jones

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he was barred from his own commercials.
  • In an interview on Saturday, he said several stations refused to let him appear in MyPillow spots.
  • "Believe me, they cancel, they will never get to sell my product again," he added.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he has been barred from appearing in some of his company's commercials.

"I had 12 TV stations just the other day now say that I couldn't be in the commercials. I cannot personally be in them," Lindell said during an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Saturday.

The business mogul did not specify which stations stopped him from appearing but said they were "smaller networks."

Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Trump, has continued to spread baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. He has made several unfounded claims of voter fraud and further alleged that voting machines by Dominion and Smartmatic were responsible for it.

Recently, Lindell said he has plans to "sue all machines," over false fraud election claims. No evidence, however, has been presented to prove his allegations.

In the RSBN interview, Lindell said: "They want my voice stopped." He added that he had only heard the news about his appearance ban on Friday. "Believe me, they cancel, they will never get to sell my product again," he said.

During the interview, Lindell also said that customers who buy his pillow products were in a unique situation because they "were supporting getting rid of" the voting machines "[and] everything we're doing to save our country," while also getting a "good product."

j
2d ago

He’s flat out nuts. Feel sorry for anyone still working for my pillow but I think it’s time to jump ship. Your captain is running it aground

Reply(5)
108
Mike
1d ago

Y’all can say what you want about Mike Lindell his freedom of speech or someday y’all be hollering when they come after yours and you seen here recently in Russia the people that were against their own country for invading Ukraine and what happened to them they shut them up I took them out they beat them down and they arrested everyone of them so you think it’s right to shut down somebody’s free speech in this country wait till they come after yours and no one will be there to help you.

Reply(54)
88
David Mcgowan
2d ago

they want you voice stopped because it s tied to your brain and your brain is connected to your voice and your brain ain't saying anything

Reply(9)
53
