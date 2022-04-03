ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.

You may be so used to hearing how bad the Facebook app is for your phone that you’ve neglected focusing on other social media apps that are also significant battery drains. Twitter is at the top of experts’ lists when it comes to apps that consume battery power.

“This social media app is pretty similar to Facebook and extremely bad for your battery as you’re continuously checking it throughout the day and it throughout the day and it also loads videos automatically,” says Tech Expert Stella Cooper, CEO at PaydayLoansUK. “You can store some battery power by turning off Twitter’s Video autoplay:

  • Hit on your profile picture on the top-left side of the screen.
  • Click on settings and privacy.
  • Tap data usage.
  • Hit either “wi-fi only” or “never,” based on your choice. If you choose wi-fi only, the app will automatically play videos when you’re connected to wi-fi. Upon choosing never, the app will stop videos from playing entirely.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvewo_0ey2gXt700

Delete Social Media Apps For A Battery Boost

According to Kelvin Stewart, the co-founder of USBadCreditLoans, many social media apps (including Twitter) are bad news for your battery.

“Instead of downloading it as an app, surf the web version to overcome the battery-related issues,” Stewart says. “While launching the Facebook app, it drains out the battery by loading a large amount of data on the mobile compatible screen. The web version resolves these issues, and the power consumed is less than the app versions. It is high time to delete social apps from your iPhone to save battery in the long run.”

‘I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
