Best small box fan

Tillberg Design of Sweden's newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio's home country.
Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities.
The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines.
The...
