ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best small box fan

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KLFY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most energy-efficient ways to cool down a room or office is by a fan. Of the many different types of fans on the market today, the box fan remains an enduring classic for all situations. With a cheap...

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even People with Multiple Vacuums Call This One Their Favorite — and It's Under $100 at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning the house is never an exceptionally pleasant activity, but it is something that needs to be done. And while we certainly can't make the task disappear for good, we can suggest some devices that will make your life a little easier, including the Orfeld Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Denver Channel

Give your garage door a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your garage door could use an aesthetic update, there’s a...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Design#Bestreviews
People

Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sleep supplies can often skyrocket in price, whether you're searching for a cozy comforter or simply need a new set of sheets. But you don't have to spend a large chunk of change to end up with bedding that's comfortable — and these on-sale pillows from Amazon are proof of that.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don’t worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
WTAJ

Impress your guests with these fun backyard gadgets!

Steve Greenberg, Host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?”, shares some unique outdoor gadgets and “s’more” tech perfect for spring and summer:. Thermacell® Mosquito Repellent — are a must-have if you’re planning to enjoy time outside with friends and family this spring and summer without mosquitoes. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Rechargeable E-series E55 drives mosquitoes away at the push of a button. It creates a powerful 20-foot zone of protection, so you can enjoy your patio, lawn, pool, or deck without pesky mosquitoes this season. Within minutes, the heat-activated technology emits a scent-free, invisible repellent that drives away tough mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. The Thermacell E-series is people and pet friendly, and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. The Rechargeable E55 Mosquito Repeller runs for 5.5 hours on a single charge and long-lasting refills provide up to 40 hours of on-demand mosquito protection. Available for purchase at Thermacell.com for $39.99 at: www.Thermacell.com.
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best black wicker patio furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Long summer days are precious and rare. For just a few months, we get to relax outdoors with a cool beverage until the crickets come out. If you’re looking to make the most of them, what better way than to create a modern outdoor sanctuary with some black wicker patio furniture?
HOME & GARDEN
motor1.com

The Atrium camper van concept offers a giant window to the world

Visiting the great outdoors in a camper van has a few drawbacks. While nature is incredibly close, camper vans aren’t known for providing expansive views from their comfy interiors. Space is a hot commodity in campers, motorhomes, and travel trailers, so a glass wall is impractical in most instances, but Texino is looking to change that. Its new Atrium camper van concept has an expansive bay window at its rear.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy