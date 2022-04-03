ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Looking For Missing At-Risk Woman Last Seen Saturday Morning

 2 days ago

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose continue to search for a missing at-risk woman last seen Saturday morning. Eun Benea was last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday near the...

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
One Woman Dead And Teenager Shot In Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) —  A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities. Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker. A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities. There was an argument before the shooting—and two men may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said. “There was a dispute between the victims of the shooting and the shooters,” Anne...
Police locate missing teenager last seen in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated missing person case first aired on March 17, 2022. Police have confirmed that the 16-year-old girl has been found safe. Montgomery County Police thanked the public for their help in locating that teenager. ORIGINAL STORY:. A...
UPDATE: Missing Georgia woman last seen in Dothan has been found safe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A missing Georgia woman who Dothan police were searching for has been found safe, according to the Dothan Police Department. Her location is currently unknown but a “professional representative” confirmed Charmin Shaw was safe. Stay with WDHN News for more information. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN,...
Seminole deputies search for missing Oviedo woman last seen in February

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Oviedo woman last seen Feb. 26. According to deputies, Julie Noppinger was last seen in the area of Alafaya Trail driving a 2013 red Nissan Altima. [TRENDING: Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible...
Woman, 40, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in West Covina. Christine Wilson was last seen leaving her residence on South Nogales Street on March 1, according to the West Covina Police Department. Wilson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or its 24-hour tip line, 626-939-8688.
Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
