Police Looking For Missing At-Risk Woman Last Seen Saturday Morning

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities. Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker. A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities. There was an argument before the shooting—and two men may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said. “There was a dispute between the victims of the shooting and the shooters,” Anne...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 21 DAYS AGO