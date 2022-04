A unique partnership is coming to the Metroplex in April as Questlove, musician and member of The Roots will partner with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to narrate the history of hip hop and the impact it has had on American culture, the orchestra announced via news release. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning, and currently Oscar-nominated musician will take patrons on “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop” through various harmonies and melodies alongside the orchestra.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO