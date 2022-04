Swamp Café, located at the Northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Trinity Mills, is run by David Cui, a chef with over 30 years of experience. Originally from Shanghai, he was a chef and restaurateur for decades in New Orleans before moving to the DFW area about five years ago, first with a sushi spot but now returning more to his Louisiana roots with this little Cajun joint that offers the requisite po'boys, etouffee, gumbo and beignets.

