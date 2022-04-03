ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUD Officials Drop By for Storm Update

By Judi Shimel
stjohnsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Islands housing officials and policymakers welcomed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge in a stopover visit on Friday. The secretary came to St. Thomas at the end of a four-day tour of public housing communities undergoing disaster recovery in Puerto Rico. Fudge’s Friday agenda included stops at...

stjohnsource.com

Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
Ohio State
WTOP

US senators announce additional visas for Maryland’s seafood industry

As crab season begins, small seafood businesses in Maryland are getting extra help with the release of additional visas to hire temporary migrant workers. U.S. senators from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, have announced that 35,000 temporary nonagricultural worker visas will soon be available. These are vital to the small businesses that make up Maryland’s crab and seafood industries.
Tampa Bay Times

Tallahassee politicians: Property insurance is a pocketbook issue. Deal with it | Letters

As a conservative Republican, here is my warning to our conservative Republican state leaders. If they want to continue enjoying their election successes then they had better call a special session to address the problem of the skyrocketing homeowners’ insurance premiums. They should call the special session now and produce concrete, verifiable results immediately. If not, when the candidates from the other party see the cavalier disregard that the Florida Republicans have for the financial sledgehammer that is whacking homeowners, the Democrats are going to have a serious weapon that they will use this November. All politics is local. It gets personal when food money goes to insurance premiums. Think not? Disregard this problem and see you at the ballot box.
