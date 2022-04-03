HUD Officials Drop By for Storm Update

As a conservative Republican, here is my warning to our conservative Republican state leaders. If they want to continue enjoying their election successes then they had better call a special session to address the problem of the skyrocketing homeowners’ insurance premiums. They should call the special session now and produce concrete, verifiable results immediately. If not, when the candidates from the other party see the cavalier disregard that the Florida Republicans have for the financial sledgehammer that is whacking homeowners, the Democrats are going to have a serious weapon that they will use this November. All politics is local. It gets personal when food money goes to insurance premiums. Think not? Disregard this problem and see you at the ballot box.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO