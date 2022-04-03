ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Dividend Growth Investing Is Excellent for Your Roth IRA

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re eligible to fund a Roth IRA, it’s a must-have when saving for retirement. The money you put into it will grow until you’re older, and you won’t pay taxes on the gains when you take the cash out. But you’re only allowed to...

KTEN.com

The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change

The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a new interpretation of the SECURE Act and change the rules governing the required minimum distributions (RMDs) of inherited IRAs, 401(k)s and other accounts.
bloomberglaw.com

House Votes to Expand Tax Benefits for Retirement Savings

The House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would expand the tax benefits for retirement accounts to bolster the savings of Americans, many of whom have nothing banked for after they stop working. The legislation, approved on a 414-5 vote, creates a tax credit of up to $1,000 per employee for small...
Tampa Bay Times

How to protect your retirement savings as inflation soars

Freda Robinson, 65, lives a frugal life. She uses coupons, compares weekly grocery store ads and hunts for the best deals. But rising inflation worries Robinson, a South Carolina resident who retired from her job in May 2018. She’s concerned that her nest egg won’t last as prices on everyday...
Seekingalpha.com

2 Great Dividends For Passive Retirement Income

Investing is typically a side hustle that requires time and effort and comes with significant stress. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.
