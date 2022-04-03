Rental Assistance Demonstration for Clarksville's Lincoln Homes residents: Here's what we know

The Clarksville Housing Authority held a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Program meeting on Tuesday to inform residents of their benefits, rights and requirements as the public housing developments will have a complete reimagination, with renovations that would restructure the entirety of Lincoln Homes.

The 251-unit housing has not received significant renovations since it opened more than 70 years ago.

In 2020, CHA was approved to restructure Lincoln Homes under Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), a program within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Clarksville Housing Authority is going to modernize Lincoln Homes in a development that will take several years to complete.

'We can't keep putting a Band-Aid on this': Lincoln Homes approved for housing upgrade

During the meeting, Managing Director of Selenium Consulting Partners' Shelia Jones presented information on how this will impact Lincoln Homes residents in the near future.

Here's what we know

Eventually, all of the development's units will be knocked down to rebuild, but public housing residents will not be displaced.

Jones stated that HUD is intended to protect every resident who is currently residing at Lincoln homes.

"It is a one-for-one replacement for every unit that participates in a RAD program ... you are required to ensure that every unit that is affected by a RAD program is replaced. Every resident has the right to return to the newly developed project." Jones said.

The RAD program has no rescreening tool, meaning CHA is prohibited to rescreen residents upon move in of the new property.

As the four key features of the RAD program are rent, capital needs, tenant rights and public stewardship, the Lincoln Homes developments are currently in the infancy stages and will take several years to complete.

What do residents gain?

Jones stated that the residents will gain better physical conditions, long term affordable rental assistance, and flexibility to move through Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program requirements.

Every resident will have the right to return to the newly developed site. As far as rent, residents will continue to pay 30% of their adjusted gross income.

"It is an affordable site today and it will remain an affordable site going forward," Jones said.

In due time, the HCV program requirements (a function within HUD) could be an opportunity for residents to access housing choice vouchers to have flexible housing options within the community, Jones said.

Resident rights and requirements

There will be required meetings and notices for residents to ensure everyone is aware of the transition. During the conversion process there will be family assessment to benchmark what sort of services and financial support each resident are in need of.

"It's the responsibility of the housing authority to make sure that the family has all the right advisory services that they're supported financially as well in that relocation."

RAD Conversion process

There is not a specific timeframe on the project yet, but the housing authority is currently in predevelopment, the first phase of the six step RAD conversion process, which is strategic planning. From the units to the amenities to location, it is to understand the greatest potential for the site, Jones said.

Next will be the RAD application, which has already been approved, but that also includes Commitment to Enter into a Housing Assistance Payments (CHAP) awards.

Afterwards there will be a financing plan, the RAD conversion commitment plan, — which is HUD approving the financing plan — closing, and lastly, rehabilitation/ construction.

Jones said they are expecting to partner with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) for a 9% tax credit that would generate equity to use for the development cost of phase one.

"No residents will be displaced and there will be newly constructed units in this phase."

Dawn Sanders-Garrett, interim executive director and consultant to the Clarksville Housing Authority, mentioned that there will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant units within the project, retail space, a community room and fitness room.

"In order for this project to be successful we need the entire community pushing for this," Sanders-Garrett said. "Because this means more affordable housing for the Clarksville community as a whole."

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.