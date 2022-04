Morehead State star Johni Broome entered the transfer portal on Monday, immediately becoming one of the top-five transfers this spring. Broome, a 6-foot-10 sophomore center from Florida, was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this past season, shooting 55.5% from the field. He ranked third nationally in blocked shots. Broome nearly carried the Eagles to the NCAA tournament, finishing with 32 points and eight rebounds in the OVC tournament championship game against Murray State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO