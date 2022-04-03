ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United's Luke Shaw Called 'Overweight' By Former Liverpool Defender Jose Enrique

By Rory O'Callaghan
 2 days ago
Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has questioned whether Luke Shaw looked "overweight" in Manchester United's damaging draw with Leicester. United suffered another setback in their bid to finish in the top four after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday. Shaw endured a difficult...

