ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers v Celtic: Rate the players in the Scottish Premiership derby

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRate players out of 10 throughout...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Scottish footballer, 40, dies after being struck by a car as Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife all pay tribute to their ex-player

Former Scottish footballer Paul Hampshire has tragically died after being struck by a car on Sunday, March 13. The 40-year-old played for Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife during his career on the pitch. A statement from Raith Rovers confirmed Hampshire, whose brother Steven made just one appearance for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Old Firm: Kris Boyd believes Celtic have sealed Scottish Premeirship title but Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has hope

Kris Boyd and James McFadden say the Scottish Premiership title race is over after Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 2-1 win at Rangers. Celtic fought back from a goal down with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers cancelling out Aaron Ramsey's opener three minutes into his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Scottish Premiership
Daily Mail

Beth England and Sam Kerr score doubles as Chelsea hit five past Reading to stay top of the Women's Super League... but Arsenal deliver their own five-star display to maintain the pressure on the Blues

Beth England and Sam Kerr each netted braces as Chelsea returned to the Women's Super League summit with a 5-0 victory over Reading at Kingsmeadow. Strikes from Jessie Fleming and England just before and shortly after the break put the hosts two goals up, and Kerr then scored twice from close range, in the 66th and 77th minutes. England subsequently completed the rout with a penalty in stoppage time.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 5, 2022 UEFA Champions League prediction

Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy