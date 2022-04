54-Year-Old Male Bicyclist Fatally Struck on Plaza Circle. According to the police, the crash occurred at South Main Street and Plaza Circle around 6:00 p.m. Investigators say that the bicyclist was riding his bike north on the southbound side of the road. There, a Ford F-250 pickup was making a left turn from Plaza Circle onto southbound Main Street, and hit the bicyclist in the process.

SALINAS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO