California created more jobs than any other state in the nation last month, dropping its unemployment rate to 5.4%, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.Put another way, California created 138,100 jobs in February — 20.4%, or a fifth of the jobs created across the country last month."These latest numbers show that California is continuing to drive our nation's job growth," Newsom said in a statement. "We're doing it by promoting more pathways to opportunity and embracing the diversity, creativity, innovation, and determination that breeds success — building a California for all."California's year-over-year job growth of 6.8% is far outpacing the nation's...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO