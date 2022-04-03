ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the US dollar in danger?

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US may have the world’s most powerful military, but the dollar is its greatest weapon. Now, after nearly 80 years of dollar dominance, the US might be in danger of losing its global reserve currency status. About 60% of the $12.8 trillion in global currency reserves are...

