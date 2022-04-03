ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Steve Williams Report: Weather Holds out for Speedway Opener

By WKOK Staff
 2 days ago

SELINSGROVE – After two attempts the Selinsgrove Speedway opened their season Saturday afternoon, with Lebanon’s Bryan Bernheisel taking advantage of the hard daytime track to wire the field in the Late Model feature. Ken Duke Jr. of Selinsgrove was declared the winner in the Sprint Car race...

