These Time-Saving Hacks Will Help You Clean Your House Way Faster

MindBodyGreen
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf warmer weather and longer days have you itching to clean house, you wouldn't be alone. There's a reason spring cleaning is a thing, but turning your house over from top to bottom can feel overwhelming, so we asked cleaning experts for their top time-saving hacks—here's what they had to...

www.mindbodygreen.com

The Kitchn

We Tried 5 Methods for Cleaning an Oven — The Winner Was Surprisingly Effective and Even Kinda Fun

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the inside of the oven may be one of the most dreaded household chores of all time. I know I tend to put it off — because I don’t want to do it and I know that I can literally close the door on the problem. Of course, this only makes the job harder.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How Many Dryer Sheets Should You Use Per Load?

Dryer sheets add fragrance, reduce static cling, and add softness to fabrics when tossed in the dryer with a load of wet laundry. The debate over how many sheets you should use per load depends on several factors. The size of the laundry load. The amount of fragrance you desire.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

Dust mites and sweat: what builds up on a mattress when it isn’t cleaned

When was the last time you showed your mattress some TLC? And what builds up on that soft, pillowy surface when it isn’t cleaned regularly? Dust mites, sweat and pet dander are just a few of the things you can expect. Even if you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep, keeping it fresh from the start will help it last longer (and save you money).
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interesting Engineering

7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Steam Mop Finally Got Me Excited to Clean My Floors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I know that TikTok is currently filled with videos on how to wash your wooden floorboards rigorously with dishwasher pods, and while I wish I could be on that level of cleanliness, I can never seem to force myself to go through that kind of deep cleaning. Instead, I look for shortcuts.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

This Viral TikTok Foundation Hack Will Save Your Pockets

There’s no shortage of clever makeup hacks on TikTok, and the latest viral beauty tip on the app shows you how to make a wrong shade of foundation work for you. In a video that has amassed over 1 million views, TikTok Influencer Jessica, AKA @makeupbyjessyh, breaks down a primary foundation shade that wasn’t a match for her with a blue L.A. Girl PRO.color Foundation Mixing Pigment. In the clip, Jessica swatches an expensive foundation that is too light for her skin tone, and explains to her followers how to find a way around this stinger. As she swirls the two liquids together on camera, any trace of blue fades out, and the base shade in question becomes a lot cooler. Jessica uses a large, fluffy foundation brush to apply her new shade of foundation, and it’s a perfect match.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

