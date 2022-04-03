Two from Pensacola arrested after allegedly leading FHP on 5 county chase in stolen vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men from Pensacola are accused of leading state troopers on a chase across five counties and more than 50 miles on I-10 Friday. According to an FHP news release, David Cattell Jr. and Antonio Slocum Jr., both 20 and both from Pensacola were arrested.

Troopers say they were looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Texas temp tag traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County. The vehicle was then spotted by troopers in Jackson County. Troopers deployed spike strips in Holmes County, damaging the tires of the suspect’s vehicle. The chase eventually ended in Walton County. Troopers say the vehicle was stolen from the Chicago area and had the temporary tags were fraudulent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.