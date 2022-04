HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Harrisburg Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 17th and Zarker streets. "Upon arrival officers were advised that a shooting victim, an adult male, had been transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle. Other officers then made contact with the victim at a local hospital, where the victim would later be declared deceased as a result of his injuries," police said in a statement.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO