ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Small fire at Lexington home overnight

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLuEh_0ey2VJWS00

A small fire broke out at a Lexington home early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Bay Springs Park, which is near Polo Club Boulevard.

LFD said the fire started around 4:30 a.m. on the back deck of the home, and it remained contained to that area.

They said it only took 100-200 gallons of water to put out the fire, which is a relatively small amount.

There were two renters inside at the time and we're told both are okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
LEX18 News
LEX18 News

8K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

900K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
22 WSBT

Overnight fire in Elkhart destroys tire shop

Elkhart, Ind. — The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what touched off a tire store fire in Elkhart County late Sunday night. Osolo Township fire fighters have been on standby monitoring and attacking several hotspots that have been reigniting. Dealing with pesky flames well into the afternoon...
ELKHART, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haverhill woman dies in overnight fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 60-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire on Pilling Street. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived but were able to do a search and located two fire victims. Both were taken to a local hospital. The 60-year-old woman died. The victim of this...
HAVERHILL, MA
KMZU

Small fire in Chillicothe basement extinguished

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a basement fire at 1316 Burnam Road Sunday afternoon. The call of a structure fire came in around 5:05 p.m. and first responders found smoke coming from the eves of the home. A pile of trash was found burning inside the basement door at the back of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating person found shot in car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police continue to investigate a person found shot Thursday afternoon in a vehicle. According to police, officers responded to a person found shot in a car on Oakwood Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo#Accident#Lfd
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland woman is accused of being under the influence of drugs when her SUV crashed into a telephone pole with four young children inside. Norwood police wrote in court records they arrested Shannon McIntosh on multiple charges Saturday shortly after she fled the crash on Sherman Avenue, court records show.
LOVELAND, OH
WTVQ

Closures scheduled for Interstates 75 and 64 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Ramp and lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 75 and Interstate 64 for concrete pavement repairs. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the work is in preparation for an upcoming resurfacing project. Friday, April 1 through Monday, April 4 – 7 p.m. Friday...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy