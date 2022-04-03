MCTXSheriff Hosts THRIVE with Autism Day

Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
SPLENDORA, Texas – A woman was found dead at her home in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening, according to authorities. She was identified as 41-year-old Holly Vines. Her father told KPRC 2 she was a loving person and well known in the community. Vines was a registered nurse at...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
HOUSTON — Several young people were still at the scene after multiple agencies responded to a shooting at a business complex in the 2900 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway East. "They found a total of four individuals who’d been shot," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said....
Two Florida parents are accused of serving as drug dealers for their four children — all under age 12, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the Florida Panhandle. The couple, ages 26 and 30, face four counts of child neglect for supplying their children with marijuana...
Florida investigators have expanded their search for missing mom Cassie Carli beyond the state and revealed Thursday they located the last person to allegedly be seen with Carli – her child’s father – in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this week. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson called the...
SANTA FE, Texas – A former deputy in Galveston County filed a lawsuit last week against the sheriff’s office and the Texas City Independent School District, claiming the two agencies failed to help him deal with trauma following the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting where 10 individuals were fatally shot.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District’s Curriculum Department will host the 2022 ‘K for a Day’ event on Wednesday, March 30. The goal of the event is to promote literature and help young students and their families become familiar with the district’s Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten programs.
I don’t know that I’d ever seen so many people packed into one building at the same time. Mandy, never one for even small crowds, turned to me and made vocal what I had already suspected. “I just stepped into my nightmare,” she said. At least, I...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is holding a Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for families on Monday. On March, 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., DPS will be hosting a Math and Literacy Night for families at David H. Ponitz CTC. According to DPS, this event is free and open […]
A key Paterson organization is bringing back an essential service to fight food insecurities. Eva’s Village is reopening its Community Kitchen with sit-down service. The organization has been handing out to-go meals for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the return of sit-down service,...
Marvel the pup, who is inspiring the Valley with her will to live despite having both her back legs amputated, is still looking for a forever home. The rescue group helping her also need funds to care for her and to cover the costs of the surgery.
Comments / 1