ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

CALENDAR

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

To submit an event for publication in the Uvalde Leader-News community calendar, please call Meghann Garcia at 830-278-3335 or email her at mgarcia@ulnnow.com. Les Brieden offers woodworking...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

New hospital in operation

Under partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, community members gathered as Uvalde County Health Authority board president Bill Kessler welcomed guests, hospital staff, and volunteers to the grand opening of the new Uvalde Memorial Hospital, a two-story, state-of-the- art, 160,000 square-foot facility that has been under construction since August of 2019.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Weather facilitated festive Uvalde Palooza

The Rotary Club of Uvalde’s Uvalde Palooza command center team reported that it was noticed but nobody complained about the fact that the Civic Center parking lot was full and there was no place to park there. It was a good problem to have. In fact, the team, consisting...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Uvalde Leader-News

Hospital buying radiation clinic

Following an approximately two-hour closed session meeting Wednesday, the Uvalde County Hospital Authority unanimously voted to purchase Clear Springs Center for Cancer Care, which presently provides radiation therapy for cancer patients in a nine-county area. UMH has a five-county service area. “In response to Dr. [David] Jones’ e-mail dated March...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Hospital continues to anchor region

The newest Uvalde Memorial Hospital that opened last week represents another iteration of an institution that continues to deliver an indispensable service to Southwest Texas. If we needed a demonstration of just how important a hospital is to a community, the COVID-19 pandemic supplied it in spades. For the last two years UMH and all of its employees, from laundry service to front-line health care providers, have stepped up to care for hundreds of patients afflicted with the coronavirus.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

10 years ago: City purchases land for UPD on Getty

Tensions flare between city, UVFD – Tension between the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and city staff and council took center stage at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting as area residents extolled the contributions of firefighters and pled with all parties to work out an agreement. … During the many audience comments that followed, two themes were common. The first was that gossip and accusations are at the root of problems between the city and firefighters, and the second is that the longtime fire department is revered by the community. … Councilman Patrick Williams, who serves as a volunteer fireman, said after a conversation between the department and council last year a police officer was sent out to the fire station to investigate eight lights that were unaccounted for. Williams went on to say that the eight lights are valued at less than $1,000 and no arrest has been made, yet the firefighters’ names have been “drug through the mud” while during the same period the city of Uvalde has lost $60,000 in grant money due to being unprepared.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

McNew resigns from THCRR

Texas Hill Country River Region director Annabell McNew has resigned from the organization after approximately six years in her position. The organization manages the bulk of the Uvalde County hotel occupancy tax, used to promote tourism to the area. In January of last year, McNew reported to county commissioners that...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy