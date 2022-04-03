ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

Students, parents and community members enjoyed STEM night on Thursday evening. There were games, robotics activities and guest readers as well as a photo booth and displays by the Uvalde Fire Department, Border Patrol and Uvalde Police. Thank you STEM teacher Monica Martinez for planning and organizing the event....

The Uvalde Leader-News

CALENDAR

To submit an event for publication in the Uvalde Leader-News community calendar, please call Meghann Garcia at 830-278-3335 or email her at mgarcia@ulnnow.com. Les Brieden offers woodworking classes each Tuesday at Herby Ham Activity Center. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. for $5 per class or $30 per month.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

UCISD plans bond election

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials have contracted with a consulting firm to evaluate a multi-million dollar bond referendum for the November ballot. The firm, PBK, based in San Antonio, will perform a facilities assessment, long-range facility planning, and will create a bond planning proposal for a total cost of $166,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

New hospital in operation

Under partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, community members gathered as Uvalde County Health Authority board president Bill Kessler welcomed guests, hospital staff, and volunteers to the grand opening of the new Uvalde Memorial Hospital, a two-story, state-of-the- art, 160,000 square-foot facility that has been under construction since August of 2019.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Colorful mural in works at Uvalde Rexall

The Uvalde Rexall building, located at the northwest corner of North Getty and Leona streets in downtown Uvalde, is sporting a colorful makeover this week by way of a mural featuring several notable Uvaldeans, past and present: Dale Evans, Matthew McConaughey, Los Palominos, and Dolph Briscoe Jr. The mural, which...
UVALDE, TX
Monica Martinez
The Uvalde Leader-News

City, UPD launch cadet hiring program

Uvalde City Council recently approved a home grown police cadet program agreement proposed by Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, which is intended to foster officer retention. “I’d like to try it. If I doesn’t work out, then we can always change it, cancel it, whatever’s needed. But I think it...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Hospital buying radiation clinic

Following an approximately two-hour closed session meeting Wednesday, the Uvalde County Hospital Authority unanimously voted to purchase Clear Springs Center for Cancer Care, which presently provides radiation therapy for cancer patients in a nine-county area. UMH has a five-county service area. “In response to Dr. [David] Jones’ e-mail dated March...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

10 years ago: City purchases land for UPD on Getty

Tensions flare between city, UVFD – Tension between the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and city staff and council took center stage at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting as area residents extolled the contributions of firefighters and pled with all parties to work out an agreement. … During the many audience comments that followed, two themes were common. The first was that gossip and accusations are at the root of problems between the city and firefighters, and the second is that the longtime fire department is revered by the community. … Councilman Patrick Williams, who serves as a volunteer fireman, said after a conversation between the department and council last year a police officer was sent out to the fire station to investigate eight lights that were unaccounted for. Williams went on to say that the eight lights are valued at less than $1,000 and no arrest has been made, yet the firefighters’ names have been “drug through the mud” while during the same period the city of Uvalde has lost $60,000 in grant money due to being unprepared.
UVALDE, TX

