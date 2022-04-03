Uvalde CISD

Tensions flare between city, UVFD – Tension between the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and city staff and council took center stage at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting as area residents extolled the contributions of firefighters and pled with all parties to work out an agreement. … During the many audience comments that followed, two themes were common. The first was that gossip and accusations are at the root of problems between the city and firefighters, and the second is that the longtime fire department is revered by the community. … Councilman Patrick Williams, who serves as a volunteer fireman, said after a conversation between the department and council last year a police officer was sent out to the fire station to investigate eight lights that were unaccounted for. Williams went on to say that the eight lights are valued at less than $1,000 and no arrest has been made, yet the firefighters’ names have been “drug through the mud” while during the same period the city of Uvalde has lost $60,000 in grant money due to being unprepared.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO