UHS hosting district track meet

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District teachers Keith Pendleton from Uvalde High School and Lynn Deming from Robb Elementary have been selected as the district teachers of the year for UCISD. The duo was chosen after being selected as campus teachers of the year, joining six other educators who earned the...
The Uvalde Lobos will resume District 30-4A softball action tomorrow when they host the Pearsall Lady Mavericks at the Uvalde High School softball field. Varsity action is set to begin at 7 p.m. and that game will be preceded by a 5 p.m. junior varsity game. The Lobos will be celebrating Little League Appreciation Night.
At her first national collegiate powerlifting contest, Midland University freshman Sofia Torres tied with a senior powerlifter for the first-place ranking, earning her a first-runner up title. The USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals were held March 25-27 in Lombard, Illinois, where Midland University swept all four national team titles. Torres competed...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies baseball program celebrated signing day for senior Braize Mitchell today. He inked his national letter of intent to play catcher at Centralia College located in Washington. In 18 games played so far this season, Mitchell has a .375 batting average and he’s...
Joseph Flores has been selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A All-Region basketball team. The 5-foot-11 Uvalde High School junior guard was one of 20 players picked to the elite team for Region IV. “Joseph Flores earned every bit of the TABC All-Region award. He is one...
Though the Uvalde Lobos did not win their Class 4A Area soccer playoff match against the Boerne Lady Greyhounds last Tuesday, Uvalde did beat Boerne in support for the team. By a large margin, there were more Uvalde fans on hand to support the Lobos than there were Boerne fans.
Clarence McNiel and Matt Meyer were the first-place winners in the Uvalde Bass Club’s March fishing tournament held at Choke Canyon Reservoir. McNiel placed first on March 19 with his catch of three fish at a total weight of 10.91 pounds. Meyer finished a close second with a catch...
