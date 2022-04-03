ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers stuck in long queues at Heathrow Airport

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Passengers at Heathrow Airport were facing long queues on Sunday as the Easter holidays got under way.

The airport blamed the disruption on Covid checks required by destination countries and “high passenger volumes”.

But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints, as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations.

Some said they had waited hours to check in and take off as the airport confirmed “congestion” was affecting Terminal 2.

Other travellers said several automatic e-gates – which are staffed by Border Force – used to process passengers, were not operating properly.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

One passenger reported having sat on a plane for two hours waiting for take-off and said the reason given was staff shortage issues.

The travel chaos comes at the start of the Easter break, with an increase in holidaymakers understood to be driving up passenger numbers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to high passenger volumes and the Covid documentation checks still required by many end destinations, Terminal 2 departures has experienced some congestion today.

“Our teams are supporting our airline partners to get passengers away on their journeys as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Related
The Independent

Airport chaos – live: Hundreds of flights cancelled due to staff shortages ahead of Easter holidays

The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”BA also cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday and Sunday, with another 90 cancellations so far today.Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as...
The Independent

British Airways passengers hit by fresh baggage chaos at Heathrow

Thousands of passengers have been hit by another British Airways operations glitch at London Heathrow with bags not being delivered and many flights stuck on the tarmac waiting to disembark.The airline told those waiting to collect luggage on Saturday evening that no more bags will be delivered for the rest of the day.Hundreds of passengers were left waiting in the baggage hall at the airport’s Terminal for hours before behing told to go home without their luggage.At least 25 flights were affected, with many more also hit by delays caused by an apparent shortage of ground crew. It...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Indian Airlines Resume Hundreds Of Flights As Skies Reopen After Two Years

As scheduled international travel resumes in India today after two years, airlines are ramping their schedules once again. Indian airlines are planning to boost flights into the Middle East and East Asia in the coming weeks to cater to huge pent-up demand this summer. Here's a look at airline plans.
WORLD
The Independent

Dublin delays: Airport sparks outrage with ‘disrespectful’ Jesus tweet following hours-long queues

Dublin Airport has riled customers by sending what it called a “light-hearted” joke tweet about Jesus while many complained of poor management and enormous queues and delays.After one follower tweeted the airport asking, “Any update on the lack of sausages in terminal 2?” the social media staff behind @DublinAirport replied, “No, but did you know that if you say ‘Jesus’ backwards it sounds like sausage.”It comes after passengers found themselves in queues more than two or three hours long at the weekend, with some missing flights as a result.A spokesperson for DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork Airports, blamed...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers swapping flights to avoid delays

Passengers say they are trying to swap flights to avoid the ongoing "chaos" and long queues at Manchester Airport. Raj Singh, who is due to travel in two weeks, changed his flights to depart from Luton after a recent delay left him with "zero confidence". Frequent flyer Ashlee Mew, 24,...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Manchester Airport: Travellers miss flights amid chaos

Travellers have criticised the ongoing "chaos" at Manchester Airport after several missed their flights following staff shortages. One woman missed a flight to see her mum for the first time since lockdown despite queuing for three hours. Donna Mayfield said the situation was "horrendous", while another traveller saw "customers and...
BBC

Easter airport queue warning amid staff shortages

Passengers are being warned of longer than usual queues at airports over Easter due to staff shortages. The Airport Operators Association (AOA) said its members had been trying to hire for new roles following job losses and staff departing to other industries during the coronavirus pandemic. But it warned recruitment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Manchester airport boss quits after delays and disruption cause ‘chaos’

The managing director at Manchester airport has stepped down from her role after weeks of travel chaos at the transport hub.Karen Smart resigned on the same day political leaders and unions met with airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage at the country’s third busiest airport.Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.The airport, along with...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

EasyJet cancels more than 60 flights in one day amid airport travel chaos

EasyJet has cancelled scores of flights leaving some passengers stranded amid travel chaos at some of Britain’s biggest airports, with the airline blaming the disruption on staff shortages due to Covid.Around 100 flights in total are said to have been axed, including 62 that were scheduled for Monday, the majority of which were announced at short notice on Saturday.The airline said it had made efforts to offset staff shortages by “rostering” additional standby crew on the weekend but was forced to make “additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow”.An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Disruption continues to hit UK flights

More than 1,000 UK flights have been axed in recent days due to crews being off sick amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Airline passengers are being warned to expect flight cancellations caused by staff shortages to continue. More than 1,000 UK flights have been axed in recent days due...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: New Zealand's border reopens and Heathrow Airport drops face mask rule

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. After more than two years, New Zealand has announced it's bringing forward plans to reopen its border to international travellers. The border was closed to control the spread of coronavirus but soon people will be able to come to the country providing they show a negative Covid test. Australians will be allowed to enter from 13 April but travellers from elsewhere will have to wait until 2 May to visit. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is "ready to welcome the world back".
WORLD
click orlando

Making the most of it: Stuck Norwegian passengers sing, play, wait for flight home

Passengers are relaying new information after their cruise ship with Norwegian Cruise Lines ran aground in the Dominican Republic this past Monday. Passengers tell News 6 besides being stuck in the Dominican Republic everything is going smoothly, but as some people plan to take a charter flight back, others are learning they can’t.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Manchester Airport chief stands down after travel chaos

Manchester Airport's managing director is to stand down amid criticism of long security queues which have led to passengers missing flights. Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Karen Smart had decided to leave the business after eight years. Earlier, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said police and fire and rescue service...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Who’d run an airport?

As an example of the term “thankless task”, I give you “pretty much any job at any airport”. For a more precise definition, try “airport boss”.Karen Smart – managing director at Manchester airport – has stepped down. Her resignation comes after weeks of travel chaos at what is usually the UK’s third-busiest airport (after Heathrow and Gatwick).About a month ago, as Covid restrictions eased and propensity to travel increased, passengers using Manchester started to report long queues at security – a complete contrast to my last journey from there, on 6 March 2020, when I was almost the only passenger.Two...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

