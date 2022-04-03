ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Summer camps in high demand

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp enrollment is surging after the last...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added Another Country to the 'Avoid Travel' List

For the third week in a row, there's something of a silver lining to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of COVID-19-related travel recommendations. Each week, the CDC updates its list based on the situation in each country or territory. Level 4 is the designation the CDC gives to suggest you skip visiting that location for now due to the potential to contract and spread COVID-19. The "avoid travel" list update on March 14 included only the island nation of Mauritius.
TRAVEL
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Tips for parents on how to manage summer camp homesickness

Summer camp can be a gloriously fun time of growth and exploration, but it also can be hard. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that about 20% of boys and girls away from home can experience moderate to severe homesickness. At its worst, homesickness can result in tearful and withdrawn...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps
US News and World Report

France Lets Some Farms Asphyxiate Poultry Flocks to Stop Bird Flu

PARIS (Reuters) - France has authorised some farmers to kill their poultry by asphyxia to stop a rapid spread of bird flu that has made it difficult for veterinary services to cope with massive culling, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday. The practice, allowed only because of a...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu outbreak at Ayrshire wildlife rescue centre

Restrictions have been placed around a wildlife rescue centre in Ayrshire after an outbreak of bird flu. Avian influenza (H5N1) was found at Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue centre near Beith on Friday. It is one of two new outbreaks in Scotland. The virus was also found at a commercial poultry unit...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WILX-TV

Camp Kesem MSU excited to host in-person fundraiser and summer camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Camp Kesem, driven by college students, is a nationwide nonprofit that supports children whose parents have or have had cancer with free year-round services. Michigan State University has their very own chapter who are not only super excited to host in-person camp this year, but...
EAST LANSING, MI
Montgomery Business Scene

Maryland Firm's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Adolescents in India, Seeks Europe

The next major step for a Maryland-based COVID-19 vaccine producer is to get the shot to adolescents, and in the last two weeks of March, the biotech has won and applied for approval in some of the world’s biggest markets including India. With emergency approval for adults behind them, management is catching up to, and in some cases surpassing the competition... READ MORE.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Colombian researchers seek safety for bees in urban jungle

Far from the flowery fields that are their natural home, honey bees imperiled by pesticides in rural Colombia are finding sanctuary on university campuses in the bustling capital Bogota. Even though hives are banned from the city due to the risk the insects' stings can pose to humans, universities enjoy...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy