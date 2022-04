METAIRIE, La. – Leave it to the New Orleans Saints to find a way to stay bold and aggressive while in the midst of finally trying to save some salary-cap space. New Orleans didn’t necessarily “win” Monday’s trade with the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to most draft value charts (ESPN’s draft pick value calculator weighed heavily in Philly’s favor, while others were closer to a tie). But the idea of trading their 2023 first-round draft choice for an extra first-rounder in 2022 makes a lot of sense when you consider the Saints’ current circumstances:

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO