San Antonio, TX

Stonehenge II offers 'unbelievable' Hill Country experience

By Gabriel Romero
 2 days ago
The arches that stand over the original slab of rock that sparked the idea for Stonehenge II. (Gabriel Romero/MySA)

Heading to Wiltshire, England might be on your bucket list, but a trip just outside of San Antonio might be in your budget. In Ingram , just an hour drive north of San Antonio, sits Stonehenge II, a structure inspired by the original historic monument in southern England. The structure can be seen off Highway 39 in Ingram and is a must stop for a day-trip in the Hill Country.

I've often heard of Stonehenge II during my ventures through the Hill Country. So, deciding to get away from the laptop and out of the house for a few hours, I finally made a visit  recently. I was hoping to explore something I wouldn't expect to see in the Kerr County hills. As I entered Ingram, I looked at my phone to see how much further I had to drive. When I turned my head to the left, there it was.

It was bigger than I imagined, and it was just sitting in an open field. I pulled up to the Hill Country Arts Foundation (HCAF) parking lot and saw these huge pillars of rock. After suspending my disbelief, I started noticing the surroundings. A baseball field was sitting behind the structure, as well as a restaurant, a theater, and other art pieces.

The large structure, Stonehenge II, in Ingram. (Gabriel Romero/MySA)

HCAF executive director Sarah Derousseau said there are times where people have come out to Stonehenge II for some interesting reasons.

"We did go out one time and saw people dancing around it while wearing white face masks," she said, laughing. "It was about 15 people and they weren't doing anything wrong."

The Stonehenge Celtic Festival and Highland Games are coming up on April 30, where a bag pipe band plays in the structure while the games are played next to Stonehenge II.

Stonehenge II is free and open everyday from dawn to dusk, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The HCAF was founded in 1959 as a visual and performing arts center. There are two theaters, a 520 seat outdoor theater, and a 100 seat indoor theater. Across the parking lot, you'll pass a shiny windmill sculpture and other art displays at their art gallery. The HCAF also offers art workshops.

Stonehenge II began in 1989, when Doug Hill, a Kerr County native, was working on his backyard patio in Hunt, west of Ingram. When he finished, Hill was left with one limestone slab. He offered the massive stone slab to his neighbor, Al Sheppard, as a joke. Sheppard took the rock and stood it straight up in the middle of his pasture.

From inside of Stonehenge II. (Gabriel Romero/MySA)

The two men liked the look of the monolith and began to build an arch around the slab. The arch stood at 13-feet high and reminded both of them about the classic Stonehenge. The two decided to build a Stonehenge in the United States. Made from stones, steel, metal lathe, plaster, and anchored to cement, it took nine months to complete construction.

Stonehenge II is 90% as wide and 60% as tall as the original. Stonehenge was erected around 2,500 B.C. and was believed to be used for religious ceremonies. Sheppard was inspired to add two 13-foot tall Moai head statues. After Sheppard passed away in 1994, his family donated Stonehenge II and the Moai to the Hill Country Arts Foundation (HCAF) in his memory years later. Sheppard was a supporter of the HCAF, and the structures were moved to the HCAF campus in 2012.

No one was around when I visited and the wind was blowing furiously. I walked into the monument and just heard whistling. I'm guessing the spacing in between the pillars was at fault for that, which made the trip even more unique. I touched the monument made of stones, steel, metal lathe, plaster. It felt hollow when I knocked on it.

Visiting Stonehenge II just didn't feel real. I mean, to me, this was as close to Stonehenge as I will get in my life. I just wish I had brought my family, so we could have had a picnic and I could watch my son run around and jump on the rocks.

