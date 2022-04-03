ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Faces of Fiesta: Mr. Piñata shares his 'not that necio' party favorites

By Madalyn Mendoza
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OXAa_0ey2RImZ00
Mr. Pinata is back for San Antonio's Fiesta and he's bringing an oversized Lysol to give the city a limpia.  (Courtesy, Avi Avalos )

Full-fledged Fiesta is back for 2022 and we're celebrating by highlighting the sometimes unsung party people of San Antonio's biggest event. Get to know the people who make the celebration happen in our pre-party series " Faces of Fiesta ."

Fiesta's full schedule is cracking open and Mr. Piñata is taking a swing at the parties again after a hiatus. Since 2012, the mariachi-themed piñata comes to life like a puro Pinocchio. Avi Avalos, the artist who transforms into Mr. Pinata as the first confetti falls, says he's all about sharing art and a few smiles with the city.

Each Fiesta, Avalos uses papier-mâché to sculpt a jacket and jeans set to become a mariachi traje complete with a sombrero. He makes appearances at some of the most-popular events, showers crowds in confetti, and spreads the Fiesta happiness .

Avalos says the character started as a way for him to share his work with the city.

"I want everyone to see my work. I want to make a piece of art the whole city can enjoy. If the whole city's going to enjoy it, then the whole city needs to see it and everyone goes to Fiesta ," he says. "I take fine art into public places, that's really what Mr. Piñata is about."

Avalos took a break from the party before the COVID-19 pandemic to reset after nearly 10 years of hitting the scene in a full papier-mâché outfit. Then the coronavirus canceled the 2020 installment and delayed his return again. This year he's back with an oversized, disinfectant-spraying Lysol piñata to give the city a "limpia."

Avalos says he makes a new outfit for each celebration. The process takes about two weeks each time.

"It's just a fun character that brings joy to everybody," Avalos says. "It's worth all of that time and effort."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5EGX_0ey2RImZ00
Mr. Pinata is back for San Antonio's Fiesta and he's bringing an oversized Lysol to give the city a limpia.  (Courtesy, Avi Avalos )

Where can you catch Mr. Piñata this Fiesta ? We took a whack at getting the real-life piñata to open up about his Fiesta favorites. See his answer below.

What's your can't-miss Fiesta event?

I'm really looking forward to Fiesta Fiesta . Definitely NIOSA, that's kind of where Mr. Piñata started. Cornyation is always the most-entertaining. I like Fiesta Fiesta because it's family-friendly, it's not that necio.

What's the Fiesta food you'll spend all of your tickets on?

It sounds like it's not a Fiesta food but one time I had escargot at NIOSA and it was amazing. It was perfect. They were tasty little bites. It was sauteed in a buttery sauce.

What did you miss the most about Fiesta over the last two years?

All of the smiles.

What's your biggest piece of advice for new Fiesta-goers?

Just go with a fun loving attitude and you'll have a good time. Just take it as it comes.

What do you always make sure to bring to Fiesta?

I like to bring confetti. It's so much fun just to throw it at people. I can see it in their eyes that people want me to throw it at them.

What’s your favorite Fiesta memory?

My best memory is running into a group of people who are unsuspecting and they're just so happy.

