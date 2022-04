Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected "WTF" moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO