Premier League

Conor Coady warns Wolves to concentrate on Premier League rather than Europe

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sport

Skipper Conor Coady insists Wolves must ignore the European noise as they chase the top six.

Bruno Lage’s side were two points adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United after the Red Devils were held 1-1 by Leicester on Saturday.

It came after Wolves beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Molineux thanks to Jonny’s opener and Ashley Young’s own goal.

Wolves reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20 and Coady believes they need to drown out any talk of a return.

“We don’t really care what other people are looking at and what other people think,” he told the club’s official site.

“It’s about us improving, us listening to the manager every single day and giving the best of ourselves to improve and get better, and hopefully give the supporters a good season.

“I thought we were fantastic. The lads did everything the gaffer asked. I said before the game we know they’re a top side to play against but we controlled the game with and without the ball, and when we had it, we created some fantastic chances.

“We always want to win by more, but a win’s a win and it’s a massive win. We tried to force them wide because we know how good they are down the middle.

“They’re a fantastic football team, so it was important we tried to put the game plan in. We worked on it all week to try and get it right, and it’s a fantastic win.”

Ollie Watkins pulled a late goal back from the spot after Jose Sa was controversially ruled to have fouled the striker but Villa were second best.

A third straight defeat left them 10th in the Premier League and 13 points adrift of their local rivals.

Boss Steven Gerrard said: “We’ll fix it, the only way we can do that is keep working on the training ground, cut out individual errors and keep trying to move forward and get better.

“There’ll be a time and a place where we can get some help and support in.

“The biggest frustration for me is we didn’t come to a derby game until half-time and we never showed we cared enough until the 70th minute. It was too little, too late.”

