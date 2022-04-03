ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Wickersham and Ali Newland on tough loss vs Kentucky on Saturday night in Tiger Park

By Mason Burgess
 3 days ago

After an extra inning loss to Kentucky, Shelby Wiskersham and Ali Newland spoke with the media about how the team improved and how the team made big plays throughout the...

